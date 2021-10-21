Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,225 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 29.6% of Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Liberty Latin America worth $38,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 190,699 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,702. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

