Cook Protocol Price Reaches $0.0090 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $470,375.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

