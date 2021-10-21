CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.520-$5.600 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

