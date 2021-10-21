Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.