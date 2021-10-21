Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

