Corra.Finance Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00005057 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $96,321.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

