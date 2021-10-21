Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.42. Cosan shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 701 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

