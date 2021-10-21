Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,355 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.26% of Cousins Properties worth $68,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CUZ opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

