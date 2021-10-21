Covalent Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Covalent has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,239.33 or 0.99954658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.16 or 0.06521722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

