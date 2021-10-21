CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 56.70 ($0.74). 1,105,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,281. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £258.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

