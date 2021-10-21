Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,358 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

