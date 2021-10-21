Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €850.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.