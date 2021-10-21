Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €205.25 ($241.47).

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €3.30 ($3.88) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €198.80 ($233.88). 332,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

