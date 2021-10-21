Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 370.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.