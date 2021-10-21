Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 86,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 158,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.