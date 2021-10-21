Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

