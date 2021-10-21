Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Shares of CPG opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

