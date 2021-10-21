Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

