Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

