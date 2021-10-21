Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

