Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 743.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Information Services Group worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

