Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.