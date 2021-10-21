Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

