Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
