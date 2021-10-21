Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.