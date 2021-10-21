Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 19,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 362.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

