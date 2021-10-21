Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 231,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.87.

