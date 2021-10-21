Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $681.11 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.16.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

