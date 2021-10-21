Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

