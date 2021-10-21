Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.