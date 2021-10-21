Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

