Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 60,601 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.