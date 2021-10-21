Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 642 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

