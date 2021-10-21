Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 68,491 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,491 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,790,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $186.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

