Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

GINN stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

