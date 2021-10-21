Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin Sells 200,000 Shares

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00.

CVE CRE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 770,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,039. Critical Elements Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$336.93 million and a PE ratio of -184.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.13 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

