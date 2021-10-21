Critical Review: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BCE and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 4 5 0 2.56 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $62.72, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCE and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.71 $1.97 billion $2.25 22.60 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.78 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.88% 16.79% 4.79% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Summary

BCE beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

