Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CSSG traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.79. The firm has a market cap of £13.81 million and a P/E ratio of -43.10. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

