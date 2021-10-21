Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CSSG traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.79. The firm has a market cap of £13.81 million and a P/E ratio of -43.10. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.
