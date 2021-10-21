Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

CRON stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

