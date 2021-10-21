CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CFB stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.