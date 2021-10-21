Crown’s (CCK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Crown stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. Crown has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

