Crust Network Market Cap Achieves $55.82 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.31 or 0.00043568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00190913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

