Crust Shadow Market Capitalization Reaches $2.84 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

