CryptEx Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $17.79 or 0.00027165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.51 million and $6,350.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,567.17 or 1.00120174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00700801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001551 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

