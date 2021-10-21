CryptoBonusMiles Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $642,963.31 and $4,040.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.