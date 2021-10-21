Cryptopay Market Capitalization Achieves $6.66 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1,725.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.