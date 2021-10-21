CryptoTask One Day Volume Reaches $5,780.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $5,780.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

