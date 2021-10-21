CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 386.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

