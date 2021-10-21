CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

