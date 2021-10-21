CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
