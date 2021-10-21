CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

