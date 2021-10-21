CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

